Orphei Drängar
Formed 30 October 1853
Orphei Drängar
1853-10-30
Orphei Drängar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sångsällskapet Orphei Drängar (OD) is a Swedish male voice choir and singing society based in Uppsala, Sweden. While best known for its high quality performances of the classical repertoire, OD sings music of all genres in many different languages and has since the start in 1853 been widely acknowledged for its ambition to continuously push the envelope of what a male-voice choir can and should do.
Since 2008, the choir has been conducted by Cecilia Rydinger Alin, in close cooperation with deputy conductor Folke Alin.
Orphei Drängar Tracks
Nu har jag fått den jag vill ha
Olle Adolphson
Last played on
Incantation for a Stormy Sea
Veljo Tormis
Last played on
Brusande rusar en vag (The Roaring of a Wave)
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Ute hors stormen (Outside the Storm is Raging)
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Gurrelieder: Part III
Arnold Schoenberg
Director
Last played on
Kaksikpuhendus (Double Dedication) - ii. Stars
Veljo Tormis
Last played on
Wir zogen in das Feld
Johann Nepomuk David
Last played on
Vittskovlevsian
Linne Quintet, Uppsala Chamber Soloists, Lindberg, Steffan, Orphei Drängar, Trad & Cecilia Rydinger Alin
Ensemble
Music Arranger
Composer
Last played on
An das Meer
Max Reger
Last played on
Preghiera
Orphei Drängar
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-08T21:26:14
8
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-07T21:26:14
7
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
