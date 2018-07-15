Sångsällskapet Orphei Drängar (OD) is a Swedish male voice choir and singing society based in Uppsala, Sweden. While best known for its high quality performances of the classical repertoire, OD sings music of all genres in many different languages and has since the start in 1853 been widely acknowledged for its ambition to continuously push the envelope of what a male-voice choir can and should do.

Since 2008, the choir has been conducted by Cecilia Rydinger Alin, in close cooperation with deputy conductor Folke Alin.