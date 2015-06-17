BrotherhoodDutch gabber/hardcore duo
Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3f373d0-72ac-4ace-b72e-0b527fd20d8a
Brotherhood Tracks
Sort by
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
Kannan
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
Performer
Last played on
Fast Forward Remix
Scrufizzer
Fast Forward Remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4xy.jpglink
Fast Forward Remix
Last played on
Fast Forward (Remix)
Kid Bookie
Fast Forward (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmnrb.jpglink
Fast Forward (Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Brotherhood, 94 Gunships, Amulet, Ben Haynes, Buenos Treehouse, Bus Stop Madonnas, Distant Blue, Don't Forget Rupert, emzae, Evil Scarecrow, Keto, Lois, Re Teu, Shiftwork, The Amber Herd, Clonk, Hip Priests, The Idolins, The Mocking Jays, Outriders, Towers, Whisky Stain, Abii, Caius Burns, The Dandy Lions, Crosslight, Fat Digester, Major Ruse, Nick Aslam, The Fine Art Society, The Dandylions, Different Life Collective and Pretty Babs
Nottingham - Various Venues, Nottingham, UK
27
Jan
2019
Brotherhood, Evil Scarecrow, Lois, Lacey, Towers, Amulet, Sundaze, Primal, Keto, Whisky Stain, The Mocking Jays, The Amber Herd, Abii, Don't Forget Rupert, Fat Digester, Distant Blue, 94 Gunships, Nick Aslam, Bus Stop Madonnas, The Fine Art Society, The Idolins, The Dandylions, Ben Haynes, emzae, Clonk, Buenos Treehouse, Re Teu, Shiftwork, Major Ruse, Crosslight and Caius Burns
Unknown venue, Nottingham, UK
Brotherhood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist