Krista Detor Born 14 January 1969
Krista Detor
1969-01-14
Krista Detor Biography (Wikipedia)
Krista Detor is a singer-songwriter and pianist from Indiana whose music has been featured on NPR and with Mike Harding on the BBC.
Barely
Krista Detor
Barely
Barely
Ferryman's Dream
Krista Detor
Ferryman's Dream
Ferryman's Dream
Emma's Lullaby
The Darwin Project
Emma's Lullaby
Emma's Lullaby
Blowing Kisses
Krista Detor
Blowing Kisses
Blowing Kisses
Abigayle's Song
Krista Detor
Abigayle's Song
Abigayle's Song
Box Of Clouds
Krista Detor
Box Of Clouds
Box Of Clouds
So Goes the Night
Krista Detor
So Goes the Night
So Goes the Night
Castle In Wales
Krista Detor
Castle In Wales
Castle In Wales
The Coming Winter
Krista Detor
The Coming Winter
The Coming Winter
Hear That
Krista Detor
Hear That
Hear That
Mudshow
Krista Detor
Mudshow
Mudshow
All the Calls
Krista Detor
All the Calls
All the Calls
Can I Come Over
Krista Detor
Can I Come Over
Can I Come Over
Sweet Comes the Sound
Krista Detor
Sweet Comes the Sound
For All I Know
Krista Detor
For All I Know
For All I Know
A Year Too Long
Krista Detor
A Year Too Long
A Year Too Long
Too Fast
Krista Detor
Too Fast
Too Fast
The Coming Winter
Krista Detor
The Coming Winter
The Coming Winter
The Coming of Winter
Krista Detor
The Coming of Winter
The Coming of Winter
Teeter Totter on a Star
Krista Detor
Teeter Totter on a Star
All to Do With the Moon
Krista Detor
All to Do With the Moon
