Singers & Players
Singers & Players Biography (Wikipedia)
Singers & Players were a reggae collective made up of vocalists and musicians associated with Adrian Sherwood's On-U Sound Records. They recorded five albums between 1981 and 1988.
Including artists such as Bim Sherman, Prince Far I and Mikey Dread they were regarded as a dub music supergroup. There was never any fixed line up to the group, and many different artists featured on each track and each album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Snipers In The Street
Singers & Players
Snipers In The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snipers In The Street
Last played on
African Blood
Singers & Players
African Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Blood
Last played on
Moses
Singers & Players
Moses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moses
Last played on
Autobiography
Singers & Players
Autobiography
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autobiography
Last played on
Devious Woman
Singers & Players
Devious Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Devious Woman
Last played on
Kunta Kinte Dub
Singers & Players
Kunta Kinte Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kunta Kinte Dub
Last played on
Too much workload
Singers & Players
Too much workload
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too much workload
Last played on
Reaching the bad man
Singers & Players
Reaching the bad man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reaching the bad man
Last played on
