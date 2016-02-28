Hjalmar GullbergBorn 30 May 1898. Died 19 July 1961
Hjalmar Gullberg
1898-05-30
Hjalmar Gullberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Hjalmar Gullberg (30 May 1898 – 19 July 1961) was a Swedish writer, poet and translator of Greek drama into Swedish.
Hjalmar Gullberg Tracks
Where gods have passed over, will blessing be spread
Lars-Erik Larsson, Hjalmar Gullberg, Radiokören, Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester & Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Composer
Last played on
