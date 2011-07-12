EnsignFormed 1995
Ensign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3e771b1-d22b-4b49-be2e-4efda64de532
Ensign Biography (Wikipedia)
Ensign is a hardcore punk band from New Jersey, USA. It was formed in 1995 and signed to Indecision Records in 1996. They signed to the larger label "next door", Dexter Holland's Nitro Records in 1998 and finally came to rest at Blackout Records in 2003 after a brief sortie back to Indecision in 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ensign Tracks
Sort by
Pale Horse
Ensign
Pale Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pale Horse
Last played on
Miles Away
Ensign
Miles Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miles Away
Last played on
Ensign Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist