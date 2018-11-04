Henry FlyntBorn 1940
Henry Flynt
1940
Henry Flynt Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Flynt (born 1940 in Greensboro, North Carolina) is a philosopher, avant-garde musician, anti-art activist and exhibited artist often associated with Conceptual Art, Fluxus and Nihilism.
Henry Flynt Tracks
You Are My Everlovin
You Are My Everlovin
You Are My Everlovin
Guitar Rebop
Guitar Rebop
Guitar Rebop
