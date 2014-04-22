SkyforgerHeavy metal. Formed 1995
Skyforger
1995
Skyforger Biography (Wikipedia)
Skyforger is a heavy metal band from Latvia which was formed in 1995 out of the remains of doom metal band Grindmaster Dead.
Sidrabina Upe Tek // Silver River Flows
Skyforger
Sidrabina Upe Tek // Silver River Flows
Sidrabina Upe Tek // Silver River Flows
