Fukkk Offf is a DJ and producer, born Bastian Heerhorst, whose song "Rave Is King" reached the top of German club charts. He has released one full-length album entitled "Love Me Hate Me Kiss Me Kill Me" under the Coco Machete Records record label. It debuted on June 8, 2009 and included his previous singles "Rave Is King" and "I'm A Freak."

His song "Bl00dfuck" was used in an advertisement for the British television program Skins.