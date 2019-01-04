Gui Boratto (born 1974 in São Paulo) is a Brazilian electronic music producer. In the 1990s, he was a member of Sect.

His album Chromophobia was awarded the title of Mixmag Album of the Month. Regarding why he chose the name Chromophobia, Boratto said: "The same meaning as monochromatism in architecture, which means simplicity. That’s all. I don’t have a morbid fear of colors at all. But also, I was ironic. My music is really colorful."

He owns the record label D.O.C., distributed by Kompakt. The first artist he signed was the Brazilian electronic duo Elekfantz.

On stage, Gui uses a laptop equipped with Ableton Live, a JazzMutant Lemur, a monome and an Akai APC40. He sometimes invites a guitar player to join him.