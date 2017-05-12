Orbital
1989
Orbital are an English electronic dance music duo from Sevenoaks, Kent, England, consisting of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll. The band's name is taken from Greater London's orbital motorway, the M25, which was central to the early rave scene and party network in the South East during the early days of acid house. In addition, the cover art on three of their albums shows stylised atomic orbitals. Orbital have been both critically and commercially successful and known particularly for their element of live improvisation during shows, a rarity among techno acts. They were initially influenced by early electro and punk rock.
- Orbitalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0688s35.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0688s35.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThe Hartnoll brothers Chime in Belfasthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069z35y
Orbital
- The Wimbledon theme as you've never heard it beforehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419xs5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419xs5.jpg2016-07-13T09:32:00.000ZTo celebrate the 40th anniversary of Keith Mansfield's theme Orbital give it a twist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0419ytt
The Wimbledon theme as you've never heard it before
- ATL Remembers... Orbital And The ‘Belfast’ Storyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxpbr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxpbr.jpg2016-03-08T15:41:00.000ZDavid Holmes booked Orbital for the Art College, Belfast, on 12th May 1990.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lxqf4
ATL Remembers... Orbital And The ‘Belfast’ Story
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/ah6qfx
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T21:26:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0688r7v.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Glastonbury: 2010
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2v2fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2010-06-25T21:26:24
25
Jun
2010
Glastonbury: 2010
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2002
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2002-06-28T21:26:24
28
Jun
2002
Glastonbury: 2002
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The bands may be great, but their names did not require a lightning bolt of pure inspiration.
Here's how the BBC saw dance music evolve, from the 50s up to the modern day
Higher states of consciousness: which tunes have a hotline to the divine?
An in-depth look at the creation and legacy of its classic theme tune
