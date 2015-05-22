Big PokeyBorn 4 December 1977
Big Pokey
1977-12-04
Big Pokey Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Powell (born December 4, 1977), better known by his stage name Big Pokey, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. Pokey is associated with chopped and screwed music, and is one of the original members of the Screwed Up Click.
Big Pokey Tracks
Sitting Sideways
Paul Wall
