Gabrielle GoodmanBorn 1964
Gabrielle Goodman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3e1f9d5-b07c-42fb-b26b-f836a38f0e65
Gabrielle Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Goodman (born 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American jazz singer, composer, author, and associate professor of voice at Berklee College of Music. She began working as a backup vocalist for Roberta Flack while at the Peabody Institute and later sang with Michael Bublé and Chaka Khan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabrielle Goodman Tracks
Sort by
Gabrielle Goodman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist