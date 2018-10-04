Charlie McGettigan
Charlie McGettigan
Charlie McGettigan Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Joseph (Charlie) McGettigan (born 7 December 1950, Ballyshannon, County Donegal) is an Irish singer. He lives in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.
Charlie McGettigan Tracks
The Man From 20
Charlie McGettigan
The Man From 20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man From 20
Last played on
Rock 'n' Roll Kids
Paul Harrington
Rock 'n' Roll Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock 'n' Roll Kids
Last played on
When I was a Kid
Charlie McGettigan
When I was a Kid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I was a Kid
Last played on
That's How It Is
Charlie McGettigan
That's How It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's How It Is
Whisper In The Wind
Charlie McGettigan
Whisper In The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisper In The Wind
Sometimes
Charlie McGettigan
Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes
Dust If You Must
Charlie McGettigan
Dust If You Must
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust If You Must
Last played on
The Singer
Charlie McGettigan
The Singer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Singer
Last played on
We Will Fly
Charlie McGettigan
We Will Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Will Fly
Last played on
Heartstrings
Charlie McGettigan
Heartstrings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartstrings
Last played on
Comfort in a Song
Charlie McGettigan
Comfort in a Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comfort in a Song
The Coalminer
Charlie McGettigan
The Coalminer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Coalminer
Addicted to the Beat
Charlie McGettigan
Addicted to the Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Addicted to the Beat
Feet of a Dancer
Charlie McGettigan
Feet of a Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feet of a Dancer
Make Your Mind Up Time
Charlie McGettigan
Make Your Mind Up Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Your Mind Up Time
Last played on
In Your Old Room
Charlie McGettigan
In Your Old Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Old Room
Last played on
I Hope You Like It
Charlie McGettigan
I Hope You Like It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hope You Like It
Last played on
Love Light
Charlie McGettigan
Love Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Light
Last played on
Radio On
Charlie McGettigan
Radio On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio On
Last played on
Jim's Last Waltz
Charlie McGettigan
Jim's Last Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jim's Last Waltz
Last played on
The Phoenix
Charlie McGettigan
The Phoenix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Phoenix
Last played on
A Bed for the Night
Charlie McGettigan
A Bed for the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Bed for the Night
Last played on
