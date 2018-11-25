Dean FraserBorn 4 August 1957
Dean Fraser
Dean Fraser Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean Ivanhoe Fraser (sometimes appearing as Dean Frazer) (born 4 August 1957) is a Jamaican saxophonist who has contributed to hundreds of reggae recordings since the mid-1970s. He was awarded the Musgrave Medal by the Jamaican government in 1993 in recognition of his services to music.
Dean Fraser Tracks
Warrior Sax
Dean Fraser
Warrior Sax
Warrior Sax
Last played on
Solomonic Serenade, (feat. Dean Fraser)
Solomonic Players
Solomonic Serenade, (feat. Dean Fraser)
Solomonic Serenade, (feat. Dean Fraser)
Performer
Last played on
Sax
Dean Fraser
Sax
Sax
Last played on
Waiting In Vain (1Xtra in Jamaica, 4 February 2016)
Iba Mahr
Waiting In Vain (1Xtra in Jamaica, 4 February 2016)
Waiting In Vain (1Xtra in Jamaica, 4 February 2016)
Last played on
Having Fun (feat. Dean Fraser)
Iba Mahr
Having Fun (feat. Dean Fraser)
Having Fun (feat. Dean Fraser)
Last played on
Selecta Sax
Dean Fraser
Selecta Sax
Selecta Sax
Last played on
Can't Live Without Woman
Elephant Man
Can't Live Without Woman
Can't Live Without Woman
Last played on
Having Fun
Iba Mahr
Having Fun
Having Fun
Last played on
Rise
Dean Fraser
Rise
Rise
Last played on
Nervous Wreck
Dean Fraser
Nervous Wreck
Sax On The Bus
Dean Fraser
Sax On The Bus
Sax On The Bus
Last played on
Number One Station
Dean Fraser
Number One Station
Number One Station
Last played on
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Junior Chin, Lowell "Sly" Dunbar, Robbie Lyn & Dean Fraser
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
The Mightiest
Dean Fraser
The Mightiest
The Mightiest
Last played on
None Of Jah Children
Dean Fraser
None Of Jah Children
None Of Jah Children
Last played on
City Life
Dean Fraser
City Life
City Life
Last played on
takes a magic dub
Dean Fraser
takes a magic dub
takes a magic dub
Last played on
