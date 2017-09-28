KitaroNew age keyboardist. Born 4 February 1953
Kitaro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3d8c154-208d-4efa-b52d-7e9f16adcdae
Kitaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Kitarō (喜多郎), born Masanori Takahashi (高橋 正則) (February 4, 1953), is a Japanese recording artist, composer, record producer and arranger noted for his electronic-instrumental music, and is often associated and regarded as one of the most prominent musical acts of New-age music. He is the winner of a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album (Thinking of You (1999); with a record 16 nominations in the same category) and a Golden Globe Award for the Heaven & Earth (1993) original score.
