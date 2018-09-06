Herb PomeroyBorn 15 April 1930. Died 11 August 2007
Herb Pomeroy
1930-04-15
Herb Pomeroy Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Herbert Pomeroy III (April 15, 1930 – August 11, 2007) was a jazz trumpeter, teacher, and the founder of the MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble.
Herb Pomeroy Tracks
Comes Love
Irene Kral
Comes Love
Comes Love
Last played on
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
The Brotherhood of Man
Composer
Last played on
Where's Charlie
Herb Pomeroy
Where's Charlie
Where's Charlie
Last played on
Bob The Robin
Serge Chaloff
Bob The Robin
Bob The Robin
Last played on
Detour Ahead (feat. Herb Pomeroy)
Irene Kral
Detour Ahead (feat. Herb Pomeroy)
Detour Ahead (feat. Herb Pomeroy)
Last played on
