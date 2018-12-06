The Cryin’ ShamesFormed 1963. Disbanded 1966
The Cryin’ Shames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3ce561f-a14f-4084-8403-06381d3ea051
The Cryin’ Shames Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cryin' Shames were a mid-1960s English pop/beat group, produced by Joe Meek. They had one UK hit single in 1966 with a cover of The Drifters' 1961 "Please Stay", written by Burt Bacharach and Bob Hilliard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cryin’ Shames Tracks
Sort by
Please Stay
The Cryin’ Shames
Please Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Stay
Last played on
The Cryin’ Shames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist