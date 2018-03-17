FreddyCubano singer Fredesvinda García. Born 1935. Died 31 July 1961
Freddy
1935
Freddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Fredesvinda García Valdés, known always as Freddy, (1935 in Camagüey – 31 July 1961 in San Juan, Puerto Rico) was a Cuban female singer of high quality.
Pray For The Summer Days
Pray For The Summer Days
LESSONS LEARNED
LESSONS LEARNED
LESSONS LEARNED
