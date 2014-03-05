The Eggner Trio is a piano trio from Vienna. The members are three brothers: Georg Eggner (violin), Florian Eggner (cello), and Christoph Eggner (piano). The trio performs and records a range of classical and modern chamber works. It has appeared in such distinguished venues as Wigmore Hall in London and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and in 2003 won the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition.