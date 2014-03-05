Eggner TrioFormed 1997
Eggner Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3ccca0b-c217-401c-bc1f-987bb9ef2f9e
Eggner Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
The Eggner Trio is a piano trio from Vienna. The members are three brothers: Georg Eggner (violin), Florian Eggner (cello), and Christoph Eggner (piano). The trio performs and records a range of classical and modern chamber works. It has appeared in such distinguished venues as Wigmore Hall in London and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and in 2003 won the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eggner Trio Tracks
Sort by
Piano Trio No 3 in C minor, Op 101 (feat. Eggner Trio)
Johannes Brahms
Piano Trio No 3 in C minor, Op 101 (feat. Eggner Trio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Trio No 3 in C minor, Op 101 (feat. Eggner Trio)
Last played on
2 Etudes in Canon Form, Op 56
Eggner Trio
2 Etudes in Canon Form, Op 56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
2 Etudes in Canon Form, Op 56
Last played on
Octet in F major D.803
Franz Schubert
Octet in F major D.803
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Octet in F major D.803
Last played on
Trio no. 1 in D minor Op.32 for piano and strings
Anton Stepanovich Arensky
Trio no. 1 in D minor Op.32 for piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhh5.jpglink
Trio no. 1 in D minor Op.32 for piano and strings
Last played on
Back to artist