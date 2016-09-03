Gustave CloëzBorn 1890. Died 1970
Gustave Cloëz
1890
Gustave Cloëz Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustave Cloëz (3 August 1890 – 15 March 1970) was a French conductor who was particularly active at the Paris Opéra-Comique in the mid-20th century, and made a significant number of recordings, often accompanying major singers of the time.
Gustave Cloëz Tracks
Faust - Cavatine
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust - Cavatine
Faust - Cavatine
Orchestra
Prelude from Suite bergamasque
Claude Debussy
Prelude from Suite bergamasque
Prelude from Suite bergamasque
Passepied from Suite bergamasque
Claude Debussy
Passepied from Suite bergamasque
Passepied from Suite bergamasque
