Brett Marvin and The ThunderboltsFormed 1968
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3c9851c-f7cb-49df-849c-ea776e48a88e
Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett Marvin and the Thunderbolts, formed in 1968, was a rarely performing British pub blues band. Significant band members Jona Lewie and Keith Trussell were members of Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs, which released "Seaside Shuffle", a single that reached No. 2 in the UK charts in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Thoughts On You (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Thoughts On You (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stupid Woogie Woman (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Stupid Woogie Woman (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop Down Mama (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Drop Down Mama (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Jail (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Country Jail (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Woke Up (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
When I Woke Up (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger Than Strange
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Stranger Than Strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger Than Strange
Last played on
Sea Side Shuffle
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Sea Side Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea Side Shuffle
Last played on
Too Many Hot Dogs
Brett Marvin and The Thunderbolts
Too Many Hot Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Hot Dogs
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist