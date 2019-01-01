Sidney Foster "Sid" McGinnis (born October 6, 1949) is an American musician and guitarist, best known for his work on the CBS television show Late Show with David Letterman, as part of the CBS Orchestra.

The Pittsburgh-born guitarist made his first appearance in the Late Night with David Letterman band in 1984 as a guest guitarist, and continued as a permanent guitarist with Letterman's television shows until Letterman's retirement.

McGinnis has also toured and/or recorded with numerous artists including Warren Zevon, Ashford and Simpson, Barry Manilow, Peter Gabriel, Carly Simon, Dire Straits, Robert Fripp, The Sisters Of Mercy, Cool It Reba, Laurie Anderson, David Lee Roth, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, Simon & Garfunkel and others.