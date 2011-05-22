Lorena BIsraeli band
Lorena B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3c8604f-978c-48e4-92b5-3ee84b4988bb
Lorena B Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorena B was an Israeli electronic band, whose music is a fusion of soft Icelandic sounds and harsh electronica. Today Yoav and Roi are working with Johnny Sharoni on their new band "Garden city movement". Adi continued solo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lorena B Tracks
Sort by
Intro
Lorena B
Intro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro
Last played on
Lorena B Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Back to artist