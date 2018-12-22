O.T. Genasis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj95j.jpg
1987-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3c48d53-8dfe-435f-84e6-1756754c4687
O.T. Genasis Biography (Wikipedia)
Odis Oliver Flores (born June 18, 1987), better known by the stage name O.T. Genasis, is an American rapper and songwriter. He is best known for the singles "CoCo" and "Cut It".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O.T. Genasis Performances & Interviews
O.T. Genasis Tracks
Sort by
Bae
O.T. Genasis
Bae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Bae
Last played on
Everybody Mad
O.T. Genasis
Everybody Mad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Everybody Mad
Last played on
CoCo
O.T. Genasis
CoCo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
CoCo
Last played on
CUT IT (feat. Young Dolph)
O.T. Genasis
CUT IT (feat. Young Dolph)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xv6jy.jpglink
CUT IT (feat. Young Dolph)
Last played on
Push It
O.T. Genasis
Push It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Push It
Last played on
Life Good (feat. O.T. Genasis)
Cesqeaux
Life Good (feat. O.T. Genasis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdssm.jpglink
Life Good (feat. O.T. Genasis)
Last played on
Right Back
O.T. Genasis
Right Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Right Back
Last played on
Cut It Vs African Woman
O.T. Genasis
Cut It Vs African Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Cut It Vs African Woman
Last played on
Sucio
O.T. Genasis
Sucio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Sucio
Last played on
Cut It (feat. Young Thug)
O.T. Genasis
Cut It (feat. Young Thug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Cut It (feat. Young Thug)
Last played on
Cut It (Dj Sliink & $JAYY Remix)
O.T. Genasis
Cut It (Dj Sliink & $JAYY Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Cut It (Dj Sliink & $JAYY Remix)
Last played on
Cut It (Remix) (feat. Kevin Gates & Young Thug)
O.T. Genasis
Cut It (Remix) (feat. Kevin Gates & Young Thug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Cut It (Remix) (feat. Kevin Gates & Young Thug)
Last played on
Thick
O.T. Genasis
Thick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Thick
Last played on
Cut It (Remix Part Two) (feat. Lil Wayne)
O.T. Genasis
Cut It (Remix Part Two) (feat. Lil Wayne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Cut It (Remix Part Two) (feat. Lil Wayne)
Last played on
Coco vs. Falling
O.T. Genasis
Coco vs. Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
Coco vs. Falling
Last played on
O.T. Genasis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist