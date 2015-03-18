Mike PedicinBorn 24 October 1917. Died 26 June 2016
Mike Pedicin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3c23227-d13b-492c-944d-ff487817eaaf
Mike Pedicin Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Pedicin (born Michael L. Pedicine; October 24, 1917 – June 26, 2016) was an American saxophonist and jazz bandleader.
Pedicine was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He started playing the saxophone at age 9. By the age of 10, he was a regular on the local radio show The Horn & Hardart Children's Hour. He appeared on the show for eight years. In the 1950s and 1960s, during the summer, Mike's band played at various night spots in Somers Point, NJ. Tony Marts & Bay Shores, the two most popular spots. His best-known record was "Shake a Hand" (Cameo Records, 1958), originally recorded by Faye Adams.
Pedicin, a resident of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, died of pneumonia in June 2016 at the age of 98.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Pedicin Tracks
Sort by
Burnt Toast & Black Coffee
Mike Pedicin
Burnt Toast & Black Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burnt Toast & Black Coffee
Last played on
Mike Pedicin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist