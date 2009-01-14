Philadelphia musician Mike "Slo-Mo" Brenner is the veteran of many bands and has recorded tracks on over 100 CDs of both independent and major label artists.

Brenner first became known in Philadelphia in the late 1980s as a music writer for such publications as The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Weekly (then called Welcomat), Tower Records' Pulse and more. He soon switched course and returned to playing music, joining local band Flight of Mavis as its second guitarist. In 1990, Brenner's own project, The Low Road, was in its infancy but grew quickly and soon forced a 'one or the other decision.' Brenner left Flight of Mavis to concentrate on The Low Road, which eventually inked a deal with Caroline Records. The band put out two discs on Caroline/Passenger: The Devil's Pocket and Fidelity and toured with Los Lobos, Ben Folds Five, Barenaked Ladies, Black 47 and others.

When the Low Road broke up in 1997, Brenner was already taken with the sound of the square-necked dobro or resonator guitar. Largely inspired by Jerry Douglas, Mike Auldridge and Josh Graves, he became quite fluent in bluegrass and country dobro styles. The first project that featured his slide playing was John Train, then a duo with Brenner and songwriter and guitarist Jon Houlon. This band remains viable today and includes drummer Mark Schreiber, bassist Steve Demarest, mandolinist Bill Fergusson and electric/steel guitarist Mark Tucker. Around this time, Brenner also played lap steel with NYC country duo Y'ALL.