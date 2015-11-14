Mike DoughtyBorn 10 June 1970
Mike Doughty
1970-06-10
Mike Doughty Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Ross Doughty ( DOH-tee; born June 10, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter and author. He founded the band Soul Coughing in 1992, and as of The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns (2016), has released 18 studio albums, live albums, and EPs, all since 2000.
