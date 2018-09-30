Elevation Worship is a contemporary worship music band from Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band's main vocalists are Chris Brown, Jonsal Barrientes, Jenna Barrientes, Jane Williams, and Anna Sailors, as well as many other contributing musicians and vocalists. Former members include Mack Brock and London Gatch. The band leads worship in weekend church services, as well as performing concerts and tours around the United States. They have previously toured with other contemporary Christian bands including Hillsong Worship, Kari Jobe, Jesus Culture, Rend Collective, Passion, and others.