Elevation Worship is a contemporary worship music band from Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band's main vocalists are Chris Brown, Jonsal Barrientes, Jenna Barrientes, Jane Williams, and Anna Sailors, as well as many other contributing musicians and vocalists. Former members include Mack Brock and London Gatch. The band leads worship in weekend church services, as well as performing concerts and tours around the United States. They have previously toured with other contemporary Christian bands including Hillsong Worship, Kari Jobe, Jesus Culture, Rend Collective, Passion, and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
