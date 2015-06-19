Marc Dorsey is an American R&B singer.

Dorsey released his first single, a cover of The Stylistics' "People Make the World Go Round", in 1994. The track is the opening song to the 1994 Spike Lee film Crooklyn. The song reached #65 on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart.

Dorsey appeared on the soundtrack to Spike Lee's next film, Clockers (1995), with two songs: "People in Search of a Life" and "Changes".

Before releasing his first album, Dorsey wrote several jingles for commercials. His work included spots for Coca-Cola, Oreos and the United States Army.

In 1999, Dorsey released his first full-length album, Crave, on the Jive record label. The album featured the single "If You Really Want to Know", which reached #56 on the U.S. R&B chart and #58 on the UK Singles Chart.

In 2002, he was the featured vocalist on the LL Cool J single "Luv U Better". The song reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2004, losing to "Crazy in Love".