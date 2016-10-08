Derrick HodgeBorn 5 July 1979
Derrick Hodge
1979-07-05
Derrick Hodge Biography (Wikipedia)
Derrick Hodge (born July 5, 1979) is an American bassist, composer, record producer, and musical director.
Going
Message Of Hope
Lionel Loueke
Witch Hunt
Robert Glasper
Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Cycling Through Reality
Marcus Strickland
Hugs
Terence Blanchard
Live Today (feat. Common)
Derrick Hodge
Anthem In Seven
Derrick Hodge
Holding Onto You (feat Alan Hapton)
Derrick Hodge
Live Today
Derrick Hodge
The Real
Derrick Hodge
Still The One
Derrick Hodge
