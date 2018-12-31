Flook
1995
Flook is an Anglo-Irish band playing traditional-style instrumental music, much of it penned by the band themselves. Their music is typified by extremely fast, sometimes percussive, flute and whistle atop complex guitar and bodhrán rhythms. Flook is made up of Brian Finnegan, Sarah Allen, Ed Boyd and John Joe Kelly.
Flook Tracks
The House Of Little Lights/Souter Creek
Flook
Wrong Foot Forward/Apollo Boy Reel/The Cats of Camazan
Flook
Souter creek
Flook
Road to Errogie: Tir Rafartaigh / The Road To Errogie
Flook
Gone Fishing
Flook
The Sligo Reel
Flook
The Beehive / Poon Hill / Vladimir's Steamboat
Flook
Wrong Foot Forward
Flook
Gone Fishing / Shuffle
Flook
On One Beautiful Day
Flook
Gone Fishing: Gone Fishing / Shuffle
Sarah Allen, Ed Boyd, Brian Finnegan, John Joe Kelly, Catriona McKay, Ewen Vernal & Flook
Blue Ball / The False Proof
Flook
On One Beautiful Day (Eraana Kauniina Paivana)
Flook
Gd's/Hooper's Loop/Pressed For Time
Flook
Glass Polka
Flook
Bruno / A Quiet Autumn
Flook
Thank you Sean/Fechin Inn
Flook
The Ramnee Ceilidh; Natterjack's Reel; Conlagh's Big Day
Flook
The North Star / The Ghost Of Ballybrolly / Mulineira De Santalla d'Ozcos
Flook
Asturian Way: Peter Street, The Drunken Acrobat, The Asturian Way
Flook
Mouse Jigs: Son Ar Rost / Jig For John #1 / The Mouse In The Kitchen
Flook
Pressed For time
Flook
Tia Raffertys/The Road to Errogie
Flook
Granny in the Attic/Blue Ball/ The False Proof
Flook
Rosebeg/If Only a Little
Flook
Sharig
Flook
Standing still (feat. Flook)
Andrea Zonn
Sligo Reel
Flook
