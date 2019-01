Bill Tarmey (born William Piddington; formerly William Cleworth-Piddington; 4 April 1941 – 9 November 2012) was an English actor, singer and author, best known for playing Jack Duckworth in the soap opera Coronation Street. First appearing in the role in November 1979, he played it continually from 1983 to 2010.

