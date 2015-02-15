Bill TarmeyBorn 4 April 1941. Died 9 November 2012
Bill Tarmey
1941-04-04
Bill Tarmey Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Tarmey (born William Piddington; formerly William Cleworth-Piddington; 4 April 1941 – 9 November 2012) was an English actor, singer and author, best known for playing Jack Duckworth in the soap opera Coronation Street. First appearing in the role in November 1979, he played it continually from 1983 to 2010.
Bill Tarmey Tracks
The Wind Beneath My Wings
Bill Tarmey
The Wind Beneath My Wings
All The Things You Are
Bill Tarmey
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
Bill Tarmey
Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
