SL2
SL2 Biography (Wikipedia)
SL2 are an English breakbeat hardcore group active in the early 1990s from London, England. They also recorded, remixed or produced under the names Slipmatt & Lime and T.H.C.
SL2 Tracks
On A Ragga Tip
On A Ragga Tip
DJs Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
DJs Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
DJ's Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
DJ's Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
Way In My Brain
Way In My Brain
DJs Take Control
DJs Take Control
On A Ragga Tip - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
On A Ragga Tip - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
