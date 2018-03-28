Big Data is an American electronic music project created by producer, Alan Wilkis. Big Data is best known for its single "Dangerous", featuring Joywave, which reached number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in August 2014, and was certified gold by the RIAA in May 2015.

Big Data's first EP, 1.0, was released on October 1, 2013, on Wilkis's own Wilcassettes label and features the songs "The Stroke of Return", "Dangerous", "Big Dater", and "Bombs over Brooklyn". In early December 2013, they also released a remix EP, 1.5, which included eight remixes of the song "Dangerous", including one by Joywave. Another remix EP, 1.6, was released in late September 2014, and included seven remixes of "Dangerous".

Big Data's first studio album, 2.0, was released on March 20, 2015. Their next album, 3.0, is expected to be released in February 2019.