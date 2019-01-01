'Lord' Tim Hudson (born February 11, 1940, Prestbury, Cheshire), is an English DJ, and he worked in Los Angeles for KFWB during the mid 1960s. He was the manager of The Seeds and The Lollipop Shoppe. He has also been a voice actor, an artist and a sports manager.

When The Beatles embarked on their 1965 North American concert tour, radio station KCBQ in San Diego employed Hudson, who described himself as a record producer from Liverpool, England, and who claimed to know The Beatles personally, and to have helped discover the Moody Blues, to make broadcasts publicising the 'Fab Four's appearances in the San Diego area. Using his contacts with The Beatles' managers in England, Hudson managed to get permission to travel with the group prior to their concert in San Diego, and to file reports to be aired exclusively on KCBQ.

In March 1966, Hudson presented Nancy Sinatra in Hollywood, California, with a gold disc to mark her million seller, "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'". However, as the actual gold record had failed to arrive in time from New York, Hudson had to present Sinatra with the similarly earned disc of Dean Martin's "Everybody Loves Somebody".