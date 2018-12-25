The CimaronsFormed 1967
The Cimarons
1967
The Cimarons are a UK reggae band formed in 1967. They were the UK's first self-contained indigenous reggae band.
Morning Sun
Al Barry
Morning Sun
Morning Sun
Rock Your Baby
The Cimarons
Rock Your Baby
Rock Your Baby
