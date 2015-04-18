Helen MillerBorn 30 June 1925. Died 2 February 2006
Helen Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3aa10db-b3e3-4cbc-b624-26ed5918f85e
Helen Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Miller (30 June 1925 – 2 February 2006) was an American songwriter. She collaborated with several lyricists, notably Howard Greenfield in the early 1960s, and with him wrote several pop hits, including "Foolish Little Girl" by The Shirelles, and "It Hurts To Be In Love" by Gene Pitney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Miller Tracks
Sort by
Hassan's Dream
Tim Amann, Anne Tinsley, Karen Blakemore, Sue Hughes, Kaye McIntosh, Nick Solley, Walsall Jazz Orchestra, Walsall Jazz Orchestra, Jamie Wilkin, Adam Gilchrist, Richard Sandford, Jo Walter, Martin Shaw, Henzie Miller, Matt Sharpe, Penny Walker, Paul Bennett, Paul Slater, Helen Miller, Carl Hemmingsley & Sam Rogers
Hassan's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hassan's Dream
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist