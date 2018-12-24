Tim BurgessUK vocalist, The Charlatans. Born 30 May 1967
Tim Burgess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqly2.jpg
1967-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3a9f9c8-24e7-4465-9f2e-5ba02349e36c
Tim Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Allan Burgess (born 30 May 1967) is an English singer-songwriter and record label owner, best known as the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Charlatans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Burgess Performances & Interviews
- 6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyricshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpg2018-03-18T07:41:00.000ZFeaturing Boy Azooga, Hannah Peel, Tim Burgess, Mike Skinner and more...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061hztz
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
- Music News Mark E Smith Specialhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2qpf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2qpf.jpg2018-01-25T17:03:00.000ZMark Radliffe and Clare Crane reflect on the life and music of Mark E Smith, including interviews with Tim Burgess and Marc Riley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2nh8
Music News Mark E Smith Special
- Tim Burgess announces a BRAND NEW Charlatans albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xf9qd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xf9qd.jpg2017-03-20T08:56:00.000ZTim Burgess joined 6 Music Breakfast to reveal The Charlatans are back with a new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xf939
Tim Burgess announces a BRAND NEW Charlatans album
- Tim Burgess chats about being an Independent Venue Week ambassadorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qj9qz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qj9qz.jpg2017-01-23T17:03:00.000ZTim reminisces about The Charlatans’ early gigs in small independent venues across the country and discusses their importance to aspiring artists and the UK music scene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qj9s9
Tim Burgess chats about being an Independent Venue Week ambassador
- Tim Burgess: "Wales is like coming back home"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qm83.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qm83.jpg2016-09-03T22:00:00.000ZThe Charlatans' front man discusses his musical work with the late Howard Marks, his recent success as a writer, and why Wales & Festival Number 6 are special to him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047qm8d
Tim Burgess: "Wales is like coming back home"
- 'It's a quest' Tim Burgess on the hunt for vinylhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043r1kw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043r1kw.jpg2016-08-05T16:10:00.000ZTim Burgess of the Charlatans talks about his second memoir, which details his love of all things vinyl.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043r1lj
'It's a quest' Tim Burgess on the hunt for vinyl
- Tim Burgess talks Modern Nature with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8hj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8hj9.jpg2015-12-16T15:49:00.000ZTim Burgess of the Charlatans is live with Radcliffe and Maconie to talk all about the band's current tour around their most recent album, Modern Nature.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03c8gxm
Tim Burgess talks Modern Nature with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Chris meets Gary Neville and Tim Burgesshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ww51l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ww51l.jpg2015-07-12T08:12:00.000ZGary Neville and Tim Burgess talk to Chris Hawkins about music and football.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ww3jp
Chris meets Gary Neville and Tim Burgess
- Tim Burgess: Connecting With Fans Onlinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q0q6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q0q6v.jpg2015-04-26T08:49:00.000ZLead singer of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, joins Mary Anne to talk about the benefits of connecting with your fans online.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02q0q6x
Tim Burgess: Connecting With Fans Online
- Tim Burgess - 6 Music Festival headliner and "Good Vibe King"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ksq05.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ksq05.jpg2015-02-25T13:12:00.000ZCerys chats to Tim Burgess - singer-songwriter, author, record label boss and coffee enthusiast - who she crowned the Festival’s “Good Vibe King”.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ksq0h
Tim Burgess - 6 Music Festival headliner and "Good Vibe King"
- Tim Burgess at the 6 Music Fringe Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbn7c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbn7c.jpg2014-03-05T18:18:00.000ZTim Burgess on teaching Ronnie Wood some Bob Dylan Songs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tbn86
Tim Burgess at the 6 Music Fringe Festival
- Tim Burgess on the 6 Music Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qv0cg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qv0cg.jpg2014-01-29T12:37:00.000ZTim Burgess chats to Lauren Laverne about what he’s up to for the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qv0dj
Tim Burgess on the 6 Music Festival
- Tim Burgess speaks to Marc Rileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bw9ns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bw9ns.jpg2013-07-24T20:00:00.000ZTim Burgess joins Marc Riley down the line from the BBC's Maida Vale studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bwfk1
Tim Burgess speaks to Marc Riley
- Tim Burgess - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01csmg9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01csmg9.jpg2013-07-15T12:00:00.000ZThe Charlatans frontman talks about the remix of his recent solo album - Oh No I Love You More, potential plans for writing, and the joys of being a new parent.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01csmgg
Tim Burgess - Interview
Tim Burgess Tracks
Sort by
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Saint Etienne
I Was Born On Christmas Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Last played on
White
Tim Burgess
White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
White
Last played on
The Economy (Prince Fatty Remix)
Tim Burgess
The Economy (Prince Fatty Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
The Boxer
The Chemical Brothers
The Boxer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
The Boxer
Last played on
We All Need Love
Tim Burgess
We All Need Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
We All Need Love
Last played on
The Doors Of Them
Tim Burgess
The Doors Of Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
The Doors Of Them
Last played on
Another Version Of The Truth
Tim Burgess
Another Version Of The Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Another Version Of The Truth
Last played on
Not Buying
Tim Burgess
Not Buying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Not Buying
Last played on
White (6 Music Session, 24 Jun 2013)
Tim Burgess
White (6 Music Session, 24 Jun 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
White (6 Music Session, 24 Jun 2013)
Last played on
Anytime Minutes
Tim Burgess
Anytime Minutes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Anytime Minutes
Last played on
Begin
Tim Burgess
Begin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0444gzd.jpglink
Begin
Last played on
Around
Tim Burgess
Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ksjz0.jpglink
Around
Last played on
Love Is (Sonic Boom 77 Mix)
Tim Burgess
Love Is (Sonic Boom 77 Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Love Is (Sonic Boom 77 Mix)
Last played on
Teenage Kicks (6 Music Session, 6th Sept 2016)
Tim Burgess
Teenage Kicks (6 Music Session, 6th Sept 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
WHite (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
Tim Burgess
WHite (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
WHite (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
North Country Boy (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
Tim Burgess
North Country Boy (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Doors of Then (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
Tim Burgess
Doors of Then (6 Music Session, 24 Sep 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Love Is All Around Me
Tim Burgess
Love Is All Around Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Love Is All Around Me
Last played on
Tracks Of My Past
Tim Burgess
Tracks Of My Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Tracks Of My Past
Last played on
Oh Men
Tim Burgess
Oh Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Oh Men
Last played on
Begin
Tim Burgess
Begin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0444kx0.jpglink
Begin
Last played on
Oh Men - Live in session on the Lauren Laverne Show
Tim Burgess
Oh Men - Live in session on the Lauren Laverne Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly2.jpglink
Playlists featuring Tim Burgess
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Tim Burgess
Phase 1, Liverpool, UK
28
Jan
2019
Tim Burgess
Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK
29
Jan
2019
Tim Burgess, Average Sex
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
31
Jan
2019
Tim Burgess
Esquires Bedford, Milton Keynes, UK
1
Feb
2019
Tim Burgess
St Paul's Worthing, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T20:54:21
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3v4f/acts/aqj2fx
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-19T20:54:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c47nw.jpg
19
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/acx6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T20:54:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c3w7j.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Tim Burgess Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Johnny Marr on literally bringing the house down!
-
6 Questions for... Johnny Marr
-
Johnny Marr believes in life after death and here's why
-
Johnny Marr: Are you happy?
-
Johnny Marr and Lauren Laverne in Conversation
-
Record Store Day Special: Johnny Marr previews Call The Comet
-
"That's Johnny Marr that is"
-
'A total sweat box, the speakers shaking, intense chaos’ - Gaz Coombes on his love of playing small indie venues
-
‘I figured it’s time for indie justice’ – Johnny Marr on attempting to steal The Queen Is Dead master tapes
-
'I was a good judge of character' Johnny Marr on the close relationships during the early days of The Smiths
Back to artist