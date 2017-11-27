Larry GarnerBorn 8 July 1952
Larry Garner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3a571bc-7843-4e13-93f3-5e3e8b9ff10e
Larry Garner Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Garner (born July 8, 1952, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States) is a Louisiana blues musician best known for his 1994 album Too Blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Garner Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Want A Lover
Norman Beaker Band
I Don't Want A Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want A Lover
Last played on
Do Not Stand At My Grave & Weep
Neal Black
Do Not Stand At My Grave & Weep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Not Stand At My Grave & Weep
Last played on
If You Come To Louisiana
Larry Garner
If You Come To Louisiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut It Down
Larry Garner
Shut It Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut It Down
Last played on
Bull Rider
Larry Garner
Bull Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bull Rider
Last played on
Slower Traffic Keep Right
Larry Garner
Slower Traffic Keep Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
14
Apr
2019
Larry Garner
The Spinning Top, Manchester, UK
Larry Garner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist