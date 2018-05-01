Gerald WilsonUS jazz trumpeter/bandleader/composer/arranger. Born 4 September 1918. Died 8 September 2014
Gerald Wilson
1918-09-04
Gerald Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Stanley Wilson (September 4, 1918 – September 8, 2014) was an American jazz trumpeter, big band bandleader, composer/arranger, and educator. Born in Mississippi, he was based in Los Angeles from the early 1940s. In addition to being a band leader, Wilson wrote arrangements for Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, Ray Charles, Julie London, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Carter, Lionel Hampton, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, and Nancy Wilson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerald Wilson Tracks
Mambo Mexican
Gerald Wilson
Mambo Mexican
Mambo Mexican
Last played on
Imagine My Frustration
Duke Ellington
Imagine My Frustration
Imagine My Frustration
Last played on
Viva Tirado
Gerald Wilson
Viva Tirado
Viva Tirado
Last played on
47th Street Blues
Gerald Wilson
47th Street Blues
47th Street Blues
Riffin' at the Regal
Gerald Wilson
Riffin' at the Regal
Riffin' at the Regal
Blowin' in the Windy City
Gerald Wilson
Blowin' in the Windy City
Blowin' in the Windy City
Viva Tirado
Gerald Wilson
Viva Tirado
Viva Tirado
Last played on
Gerald Wilson Links
