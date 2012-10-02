Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards was an American street punk band formed to release the songs that Lars had written. Their songs include subject matter consisting of drinking, fighting, drugs, sex, prostitutes, gangs, and street life. They are the side project band of Lars Frederiksen from Rancid.

The band members are Lars Frederiksen (vocals and lead guitar), Gordy Carbone (also credited as "Unknown Bastard") (vocals), Jason Woods, aka Big Jay Bastard, (bass), Craig Leg (rhythm guitar) and Scott Abels (also credited as "Skatty Punk Rock") (drums). While Craig did not appear on the first album, he has always been a touring member of the band.

The band was formed after Lars' friend and bandmate in Rancid, Tim Armstrong suggested writing songs about Lars and his friend Ben growing up in Campbell, California. The band was then put together as an outlet to release these songs, as well as covers of Billy Bragg's "To Have and to Have Not", Holland-Dozier-Holland's "Leaving Here" (which was also covered by Motörhead). This first album was named Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards.