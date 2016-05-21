Chuck LorreBorn 18 October 1952
Chuck Lorre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f39dd713-1143-43f9-b31c-656347d4ba85
Chuck Lorre Biography (Wikipedia)
Chuck Lorre (born Charles Michael Levine; October 18, 1952) is an American television writer, producer and composer. Called the "King of Sitcoms" during the 2010s, he has created and produced sitcoms including Grace Under Fire, Cybill, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Mom. He also served as an executive producer of Roseanne. In 2019 he received the Golden Globe award for best comedy series for his show The Kominsky Method.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chuck Lorre Tracks
Sort by
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
Dennis C. Brown
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
Last played on
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Chuck Lorre
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Last played on
Back to artist