Chuck Lorre (born Charles Michael Levine; October 18, 1952) is an American television writer, producer and composer. Called the "King of Sitcoms" during the 2010s, he has created and produced sitcoms including Grace Under Fire, Cybill, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Mom. He also served as an executive producer of Roseanne. In 2019 he received the Golden Globe award for best comedy series for his show The Kominsky Method.