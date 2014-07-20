Liu Tianhua (simplified Chinese: 刘天华; traditional Chinese: 劉天華; pinyin: Liú Tiānhuá; Wade–Giles: Liu T'ien-hua; 1895–1932) was a Chinese musician and composer best known for his innovative work for the erhu (Chinese two-string fiddle).

Liu's students, such as Jiang Fengzhi and Chen Zhenduo, continued to contribute to the development of the erhu.

He was the younger brother of the poet Liu Bannong.