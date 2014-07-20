Liu Tian-HuaErhu player and composer. Born 4 February 1895. Died 8 June 1932
1895-02-04
Liu Tianhua (simplified Chinese: 刘天华; traditional Chinese: 劉天華; pinyin: Liú Tiānhuá; Wade–Giles: Liu T'ien-hua; 1895–1932) was a Chinese musician and composer best known for his innovative work for the erhu (Chinese two-string fiddle).
Liu's students, such as Jiang Fengzhi and Chen Zhenduo, continued to contribute to the development of the erhu.
He was the younger brother of the poet Liu Bannong.
LIU TIAN HUA: Wonderful Night
