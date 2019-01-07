David Lee Murphy (born January 7, 1959) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He is best known for his #1 country hits "Dust on the Bottle" and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright", as well as the hit songs "Party Crowd", "Out with a Bang", "Every Time I Get Around You", "The Road You Leave Behind", and "Loco". He has released five solo studio albums: Out with a Bang (1994), Gettin' Out the Good Stuff (1996), We Can't All Be Angels (1997), Tryin' to Get There (2004), and No Zip Code (2018). His songs "Just Once" and "We Can't All Be Angels" appeared on the soundtracks of the films 8 Seconds (1994) and Black Dog (1998), respectively.

Murphy took a hiatus from recording in 2004, and has co-written several singles for other artists, including the hits "Living in Fast Forward" for Kenny Chesney, "Anywhere With You" for Jake Owen, "Big Green Tractor" for Jason Aldean, and "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" for Thompson Square. On April 6, 2018, Murphy and Kenny Chesney released a studio album together, No Zip Code, which features their hit song "Everything's Gonna Be Alright".