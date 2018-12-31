Stephen John Ellis (born 7 April 1950, Edgware, Middlesex) is an English rock/pop singer, who now lives in Brighton. His biggest success was with the band Love Affair, best known for the songs "Everlasting Love", "A Day Without Love", "Rainbow Valley" and "Bringing On Back the Good Times".

Ellis later felt that Love Affair had run its course, and he left in December 1969 for a solo career: "We never really made it big anywhere but Britain and I think that if we had started to happen in America, I wouldn't have left". In the early 70s he formed the band "Ellis", a short lived partnership with keyboardist Zoot Money. Other members included ex-Peter Bardens guitarist Andy Gee; ex-Fat Mattress bassist Jimmy Leverton, later replaced by Nick South; and drummer Dave Lutton. The group released two albums, Riding on the Crest of a Slump in 1972, and Why Not? the following year. In 1976 one of the most popular Serbian and ex-Yugoslav bands, Smak, covered his song "El Doomo" under the title "El dumo", and achieved great success with it.