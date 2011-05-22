Andreas PevernageFlemish composer of the late Renaissance. Born 1542. Died 30 July 1591
Andreas Pevernage
1542
Andreas Pevernage Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Pevernage or Andries Pevernage (1542 or 1543 – 30 July 1591) was a Flemish composer of the late Renaissance. He was one of the minority of composers from the Low Countries who stayed in his native land throughout the turbulent period of religious conflict in the late 16th century, and was a skilled composer of chansons, motets and madrigals.
