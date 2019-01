Ravindra Jain (28 February 1944 – 9 October 2015) was a blind Indian music composer and lyricist from Aligarh. He won the Filmfare Best Music Director Award. His first film, Kanch Aur Heera, was released on 31 July 1972.

