Farmers Market
1991
Farmers Market Biography (Wikipedia)
Farmers Market is a Norwegian band founded in Trondheim, Sør-Trøndelag, in 1991. They have released four studio albums.
Surfin' USSR, Part 2 (Top Marx from the Serf Board!)
Surfin' USSR, Part 2 (Top Marx from the Serf Board!)
Farmers Market
Le Mysteries Des Guitares Grand Prix
Le Mysteries Des Guitares Grand Prix
Slav to the Rhythm
Slav to the Rhythm
Slav to the Rhythm
Anyone who remembers Vladivostok wasn't there / Surfin' USSR
Anyone who remembers Vladivostok wasn't there / Surfin' USSR
From Prussia With Love / Kyrillisk Boddel
From Prussia With Love / Kyrillisk Boddel
Gypsy Melody – Kutchek
Gypsy Melody – Kutchek
Gypsy Melody – Kutchek
Tekno Polzanitsa/Gunkino Horo
Tekno Polzanitsa/Gunkino Horo
Tekno Polzanitsa/Gunkino Horo
Monkey's Dance
Monkey's Dance
Monkey's Dance
