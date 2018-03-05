Nick OliveriBorn 21 October 1971
Nick Oliveri Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Steven Oliveri (born October 21, 1971) is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Oliveri is perhaps best known as a former member of Kyuss and later Queens of the Stone Age from 1998 to 2004. Oliveri is also a solo artist and frequent contributor to his friends' albums and tours, including Winnebago Deal, Mark Lanegan Band, Masters of Reality, Turbonegro and Moistboyz, among many others. Oliveri is currently the frontman of his project, Mondo Generator, a punk and metal hybrid that he formed in 1997. He is also a current member of the Dwarves, since having joined the band in 1993.
Nick Oliveri Tracks
Leg of Lamb
Josh Homme
Leg of Lamb
Leg of Lamb
Upcoming Events
11
Apr
2019
Nick Oliveri
Voodoo, Belfast, UK
